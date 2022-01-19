Jamie Lynn Spears Did Another Interview…And Britney Is Mad Again And A Former Co-Star Weighs In

Just when you thought maybe these two might patch it up after Britney tweeted she loved her sister…now she’s mad again. On Saturday, Britney Spears tweeted this:
But then Britney popped off on Instagram Tuesday reacting to Jamie Lynn’s interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, in which she said she felt like “an afterthought” in her sister’s shadow.
“In life a lot of people say “DO I MATTER ????” … try eating alone for 4 months morning…noon… and night Jamie Lynn,” she wrote.
“I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???’ I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???’ I didn’t get to cry … I had to be strong … TOO STRONG !!! So yes … YOU DO MATTER and don’t you ever think for one f–king second you don’t,” she added, before pointing out her outfit, calling it her new “…Baby One More Time” outfit.
Then Jamie Lynn’s Zoey 101 co-star, Alexa Nikolas, has accused Jamie Lynn of “lying up a storm” about their experiences on set in Spears’ upcoming memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’. ET Canada interviewed Nikolas about her thoughts and then there’s the #FreeBritney movement. THEY are not happy with Jamie Lynn’s memoir and leaving lots of bad reviews.
“Don’t buy this book!” one Kindle customer wrote. “It’s abt throwing her sister under the bus! The abuse towards her sister for money continues…. Don’t give her a platform , she should be ashamed and to do this when her sister has finally gotten some freedoms back …. Pathetic! Mentions Britney’s name over 200 times!”
“More of a tell-all than a memoir,” another user wrote. “While we can’t know the facts behind the scenes, her account of events feels disingenuous and dramatized with a skew towards the author’s moral infallibility. All of the stories are intended to present Jamie Lynn as a bullied martyr, but they end up falling flat when, every time, everyone in the world is at fault but her.”