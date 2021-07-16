Jamie Lynn Spears And AJ McClean Speak Out About Britney Spears’ Legal Win Getting Her Own Lawyer

Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, says she’s “choosing hope” after a judge agreed Britney can hire her own lawyer in her fight to end her conservatorship. Then Jamie posted on Instagram, “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s*** once and for all. Amen.”
Legal analyst Lisa Green said on “Today” that Britney choosing her lawyer is a big win: “I think we’re going to look back at yesterday as Britney’s independence day,” and said her new lawyer will be “the fierce advocate that Britney, like every American, deserves in court.”
Backstreet Boy AJ McLean talked recently about running into Britney at a cupcake shop near where they both live saying: “I could tell you right now that, my thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am a hundred percent team Britney…She’s a sweetheart, she’s pretty much my neighbor. I mean, she doesn’t live very far from me. I see her often, but, uh, you know, yeah. Well, I mean, cause she goes to the same shopping center that I do. There’s this amazing cupcake shop that she goes through that I go to.” He said, “…the last time I saw her it broke my heart. Last time I saw her, she was with a gentleman. I’m assuming it was security and, or maybe a driver because I know based on her words, which I do believe 100%, you know, she’s not allowed to drive herself. She’s not allowed, she can’t do anything like literally she can’t do anything.” He said he ran in to get cupcakes for a birthday party when he saw her, and she initially didn’t recognize him.
“Went in, she was there, she looked right at me and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s AJ.’ And she just kind of had this glass face. Like, she just didn’t know who was there. It took her a minute. And then she realized it was me and we, we hugged and we talked for a brief moment, but I could just see that, you know, this, this wasn’t her, like, I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago. And I know a lot of that in my opinion, could be whatever they’re, they’re keeping her on or whatever they have her on, which is just insane. It’s not, it’s not fair. And I just don’t think it’s right. So again, Free Britney, that’s my whole thing, man. All for it.”
AJ mentioned the fact she couldn’t go to the doctor on her own or make her own choices with people she surrounds herself with. “One thing that really grinds my gears because I am sober and because I am in a, a program, the fact that she cannot stay in contact with anyone from her fellowship, from when she was going to AA meetings, that is, is BS to me because that’s, that’s the whole core of what we do in this program, is fellowship. We lean on each other, we look up to each other for support and, and, and, and, you know, if somebody were to take that from me, it would really be difficult for me to stay sober, honest to God. So, you know, yeah. I just wish for her, honestly.”
