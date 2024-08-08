99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update On “Freaky Friday” Sequel

August 8, 2024 8:29AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

While on the red carpet for “Borderland”, Jamie Lee Curtis was asked about the “Freaky Friday” sequel with Lindsay Lohan. She says filming is going really well, and that she and Lohan “fell right back into it.”

She also revealed the catalyst behind getting it to happen revolved around all the feedback she got while traveling the world promoting her last ‘Halloween Ends’. Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that the number one thing most people asked her about was when a “Freaky Friday” sequel was happening. So she called Disney boss Bob Iger and told him that.

The movie is set for a release sometime next year.

MORE HERE

More about:
filming
Freaky Friday 2
Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan
sequel
Update

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
4

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
5

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE