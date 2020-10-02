      Weather Alert

Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro in ‘Spider-man 3’

Oct 2, 2020 @ 8:03am
ROME, ITALY - APRIL 14: Actor Jamie Foxx attends 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise Of Electro' Rome Premiere at The Space Moderno Cinema on April 14, 2014 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is rebooting his character Electro, just next to a different Spider-man! Previously, Jamie Foxx played Electro alongside Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in ‘The Amazing Spider-man- 2″ and now he is back to play alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya!

Right now the film is slated to be out November 2021….HOPEFULLY.

electro Jamie Foxx Marvel Spider-Man Spiderman Tom Holland Zendaya
