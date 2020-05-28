      Breaking News
Jamie Foxx Defends Jimmy Fallon Over ‘SNL’ Backlash

May 28, 2020 @ 8:46am

Jamie Foxx is defending Jimmy Fallon after video of the comedian in blackface surfaced online.

The footage of a 2000 “Saturday Night Live skit” featuring Fallon in blackface wile impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced over the weekend.  Many took to Twitter to call for the late-night host to be “canceled” as #JimmyFallonIsOverParty trended.

But according to Jamie Foxx, “He was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn’t black face… I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch.”

Foxx continued, “On a show called in living color we played every race. Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”

 

