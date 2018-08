Despite rumors of a breakup around the 4th of July…Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were making out and having fun on the beach in Malibu.

They were playing on the beach and witnesses say they were “totally engaged” in one another, and that neither were on their phones. There was smooching and neither seemed too careful about hiding any affection. Keep in mind this is a couple who have never publicly acknowledged a relationship and spent years saying they are just friends.

