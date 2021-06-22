James Michael Tyler, AKA Gunther from ‘FRIENDS’, Is Battling Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

‘Friends’ fans noticed a key player missing from the Central Perk during the ‘Friends’ reunion…Gunther. James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther for 10 years on ‘Friends’, has revealed he has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for 3 years.
Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021
The cancer has unfortunately spread to his spine as well causing paraplegia. James Michael Tyler did attend a reunion via ZOOM but decided not to take part in the HBO Max reunion because he didn’t want to bring everyone down. Now he is sharing why.
James Michael Tyler, known for his role as Gunther on #Friends, revealed that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. 💔 https://t.co/L0Ra05Gse8 pic.twitter.com/3dFDMgVMiP
— E! News (@enews) June 21, 2021
