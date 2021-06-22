      Weather Alert

James Michael Tyler, AKA Gunther from ‘FRIENDS’, Is Battling Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:50am

‘Friends’ fans noticed a key player missing from the Central Perk during the ‘Friends’ reunion…Gunther. James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther for 10 years on ‘Friends’, has revealed he has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for 3 years.

The cancer has unfortunately spread to his spine as well causing paraplegia. James Michael Tyler did attend a reunion via ZOOM but decided not to take part in the HBO Max reunion because he didn’t want to bring everyone down. Now he is sharing why.

 

