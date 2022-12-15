99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

James Corden Surprises A Famous Nick Jonas Fan

December 15, 2022 1:50PM EST
If you’ve seen White Lotus on HBO, then you know Haley Lu Richardon. But did you know she’s a super fan of the Jonas Brothers, specifically Nick Jonas.

When she was on The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about the show, James brought out an old meet and greet photo of Haley with the Jonas Brothers. It turns out, Haley left a tie for Nick at the show… Watch the whole video to see if he wound up getting it!

