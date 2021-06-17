      Weather Alert

James Corden Shares His Visit at the ‘Friends’ Reunion Including a Mini Carpool Karaoke

Jun 17, 2021 @ 6:48am

James Corden was a part of the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ that aired on HBO Max and he’s airing his behind-the-scenes footage from his adventure.

They even did a little carpool karaoke.

 

