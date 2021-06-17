James Corden Shares His Visit at the ‘Friends’ Reunion Including a Mini Carpool Karaoke

James Corden was a part of the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ that aired on HBO Max and he’s airing his behind-the-scenes footage from his adventure.
Following his participation in the long-awaited 'Friends' reunion last month, James Corden has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the cast on the Warner Bros lot. https://t.co/hxyiyxv6wu
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 17, 2021
Following his participation in the long-awaited 'Friends' reunion last month, James Corden has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the cast on the Warner Bros lot. https://t.co/hxyiyxv6wu
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 17, 2021
They even did a little carpool karaoke.
“Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of ‘Friends,'" the "Late Late Show" host deadpanned after a golf cart ride. https://t.co/7IpI1jtZ47
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 17, 2021
“Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of ‘Friends,'" the "Late Late Show" host deadpanned after a golf cart ride. https://t.co/7IpI1jtZ47
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 17, 2021