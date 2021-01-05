James Corden Is The New Celebrity Spokesperson for Weight Watchers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: James Corden attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
James Corden is ready to make a serious life change by becoming the newest spokesperson for WW, formerly Weight Watchers! James says he wants to be better for his children and his family so he has signed a multiyear contract with the company.
Way to go James!!!