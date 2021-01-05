      Weather Alert

James Corden Is The New Celebrity Spokesperson for Weight Watchers

Jan 5, 2021 @ 5:55am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: James Corden attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

James Corden is ready to make a serious life change by becoming the newest spokesperson for WW, formerly Weight Watchers! James says he wants to be better for his children and his family so he has signed a multiyear contract with the company.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WW (formerly Weight Watchers®) (@ww)

Way to go James!!!

TAGS
James Corden Weight Watchers WW
POPULAR POSTS
2020 Ends With Dancing Robots
Dark Chocolate May Block Covid-19
Justin Bieber "Anyone"
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow" (Acoustic)
"Bean Dad" Is The First To Infuriate Twitter This Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE