James Corden Is Banned…Then Unbanned…From NYC Restaurant

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Actor James Corden attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

James Corden was banned from Balthazar in New York City after the manager took to Instagram to say why James was “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

The first incident involved finding hair in his food after he finished his main course. According to the report, James said, get us another round of drinks this second and take care of all our drinks so far.

The second incident involved an egg yolk omelet with a tiny trace of egg white. The dish was returned and remade, but the kitchen accidentally put home fries with it instead of a salad. James said, you can’t do your job? Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook it myself. The server was apologetic and got the manager. Once the manager, Keith McNally, arrived, James was friendly to the manager but remained nasty to the server.

Well James caught wind of the post and called to apologize. That resonated with McNally who followed up with a post saying: