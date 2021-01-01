      Weather Alert

James Corden Hints He May Quit The Late Late Show Due to Being Homesick

Jan 1, 2021 @ 7:11am

James Corden has quite the fan base across the world, and even though he may live in LA, he’s still homesick for London. James has hinted that after his contract is over with the ‘Late Late Show’ that he and his family may return home. James still has a few years left on his contract so don’t get too worried yet.

James and his wife has 3 young kids and he knows his career has taken them away from their family more than he would like. Will he really leave?!

