James Corden And The Cast Of ‘Lego Movie 2’ Go To Space Camp

Since a lot of ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ happens in space, James Corden thought he should send Chris Pratt, Will Arnett and Elizabeth Banks to Space Camp.

