James Cameron Thinks ‘Avatar’ Will Be The Highest-Grossing Movie Ever…Again
James Cameron believes his 2009 movie “Avatar” will retake the top spot of the highest-grossing movie of all time.
It had the record with $2.78 billion at box offices worldwide when it was released. It lost the top spot after “Avengers: Endgame” was released earlier this year and made $2.79 billion worldwide.
How would it be possible to take the top spot back? Well if it gets re-released in the theater next year. A re-release is possible with four more “Avatar” sequels on the way with the second movie in the franchise being in theaters on December 21st, 2021.
