James Cameron Tells You Not To “Whine” About “Avatar 2” Being 3 Hours Long

James Cameron may have a very good point in responding to anyone criticizing the three hour runtime for “Avatar 2” being three hours long. He said he doesn’t “want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours,” he said. “It’s okay to get up and go pee.”
Ok…he’s got us there. Avatar: The Way of Water, is set to hit theaters Dec. 16, 2022 with a third film — which is not yet titled — expected in 2024, a fourth in 2026 and a fifth in 2028. 20th Century Studios will also re-release the original Avatar in theaters on Sept. 23.
By the way…check out how they film a movie so heavily relying on CGI!