      Weather Alert

James Bond Will Not Be Played By A Woman

Jan 16, 2020 @ 6:41am

A couple of longtime producers of the James Bond movie franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have shot down the idea that the British superspy created by Ian Fleming will ever be played by a woman. “He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said in a new interview.

“I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

People have been speculating about a new Bond ever since Daniel Craig announced that this year’s No Time To Die would be his last in the franchise. In addition, Gillian Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke, Elizabeth Banks and Emily Blunt have expressed interest in following in Craig’s footsteps.

Broccoli and Wilson said they haven’t yet started to make plans for future installations. “No Time To Die” is in theaters April 2.

MORE HERE

TAGS
007 Daniel Craig James Bond no time to die woman
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE