James Bond Will Not Be Played By A Woman
A couple of longtime producers of the James Bond movie franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have shot down the idea that the British superspy created by Ian Fleming will ever be played by a woman. “He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said in a new interview.
“I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”
People have been speculating about a new Bond ever since Daniel Craig announced that this year’s No Time To Die would be his last in the franchise. In addition, Gillian Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke, Elizabeth Banks and Emily Blunt have expressed interest in following in Craig’s footsteps.
Broccoli and Wilson said they haven’t yet started to make plans for future installations. “No Time To Die” is in theaters April 2.
