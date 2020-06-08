James Bond Rumored to Have 5 Year Old Daughter in “No Time to Die”
James Bond will reportedly have a 5-year-old daughter in the new 007 movie “No Time to Die”. A source says, quote, “Daniel [Craig] wanted to make this Bond film the most surprising and entertaining yet.”
“Daniel is older and his Bond is maturing and looking at life through the prism of fatherhood . . . Making him a father opens up a whole new world in terms of drama and story development.”
The source adds, quote, “Bond appears to be happy in his new domestic life but then, of course, he gets dragged back in to save the world.”