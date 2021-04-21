      Weather Alert

Jameis Winston Gave An Awesome Motivational Speech to Kids At Football Camp

Apr 21, 2021 @ 9:26am

Jameis Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but many say he hasn’t lived up to expectations yet.  Winston played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing in New Orleans. His biggest issue has been protecting the football, but all indications are he is going to get a shot at a starting job with the Saints this offseason. And despite the challenges he’s faced, he used his experience to give an amazing speech at football camp about not giving up.

