Jalen Rose ‘I Wish America Loved Black People As Much as They Love Black Culture’
Jalen Rose is a former NBA player and current ESPN host.
On Friday he spoke about the death of George Floyd.
I wish America loved black people just as much as they love black culture.
Jalen said that black people, athletes and entertainers are here for more than entertainment.
He continued, this is not new and it’s not going to come from just us. We need people who aren’t black. We need people who aren’t brown. Lock and step with us. Protest with us. Post with us. Not just when it’s convenient. When it can be uncomfortable.