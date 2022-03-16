      Weather Alert

Jake Paul Offers Up $60 Million For A Kanye West Vs. Pete Davidson Boxing Match

Mar 16, 2022 @ 8:40am

Jake Paul is tossing out an idea for helping Kanye West work out his issues with Pete Davidson…a six-round boxing match!  Paul  even staked $60 million of his own money to bring them to the negotiating table —$30 million for each.  Which…HANG ON…Jake Paul has $60 MILLION he could spare for something like that????? Apparently…Pay Per View fight money!

Not confident AT ALL either will take him up on the offer…but it’s out there.

