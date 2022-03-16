Jake Paul Offers Up $60 Million For A Kanye West Vs. Pete Davidson Boxing Match

Jake Paul is tossing out an idea for helping Kanye West work out his issues with Pete Davidson…a six-round boxing match! Paul even staked $60 million of his own money to bring them to the negotiating table —$30 million for each. Which…HANG ON…Jake Paul has $60 MILLION he could spare for something like that????? Apparently…Pay Per View fight money!
My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson
I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye
And $30m guaranteed for Pete
+ PPV upside
Money will be put in escrow before
6 round boxing match
Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022
Not confident AT ALL either will take him up on the offer…but it’s out there.