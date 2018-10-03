Jake Gyllenhaal’s Love Letter To Ryan Reynolds Is What You Need Today

Doesn’t it just make everything right in the world knowing these two stupid hot, funny guys are besties??? Doesn’t it??? It does.

They became besties after starring in 2017’s “Life” together. Now, Jake wrote an essay for Variety gushing over Ryan for making the outlet’s “New Power of New York” list.

“I first met Ryan many years ago, and he struck me immediately as quick and warm and thoughtful…” Gyllenhaal writes. “He was also taller than me. Against my wishes, we became close friends.” “After years of waiting and struggling to fit his unfortunate, pear-shaped physique into the skinny jeans of a conventional romantic lead, Ryan made his own luck with Deadpool.”

“The remarkable success of Deadpool may have shocked the suits who took a chance on financing that ragtag superhero movie, but for the people who know and love Ryan, it was no surprise that the whole damn world rallied as soon as it had the chance to really see him: all of the edges and darkness, the crackerjack wit borne from a lifetime of sensitivity and sadness, and against all odds, the openness.”

Of course, he mentions Ryan as a husband and father: “For all of the effortlessness that Ryan projects, the man works tirelessly,” he notes. “He writes all night so he can be present for his kids and wife all day (and thanks to Aviation gin, he can pull off the latter).”

