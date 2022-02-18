Jake Gyllenhaal “Doesn’t Begrudge” Taylor Swift For “All Too Well”

Jake Gyllenhaal broke his silence on Taylor Swift’s song “All Too Well” in March issue of Esquire that widely-believed to be about their relationship and breakup. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for three months in 2010. And no…he’s not mad at Taylor. She released “All Too Well” in 2012 and then released the rerecording “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” with additional lyrics in November that made Gyllenhaal a target of Swiftie hate all over again.
Why isn’t he mad? “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he told Esquire. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.” He did turn off his Instagram comments saying: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.”