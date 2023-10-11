99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Has Been Separated From Will Smith Since 2016

October 11, 2023 10:36AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Who else is thinking right now…then WHY DID WILL SMITH GO SLAP CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS???

Jada Pinkett Smith is dropping a bombshell on the world in her new memoir that she and husband Will Smith have actually been separated since 2016!!!  FOR SEVEN YEARS they have been living completely separate lives!  Not a divorce on paper…but still a divorce to them! We all have questions. What was with all those Red Table Talk discussions about her “entangled” with singer August Alsina? That was 3 years ago when they had that emotional talk on her Facebook show!

There have been reports of the tension before, but why not just announce you are divorcing and then actually get divorced? Jada says she couldn’t bring herself to break the promise to work through whatever their issues are.

The whole family (including Will cheering her on) was there when she saw the finished book for the first time a few days ago…

So guess we’ll have to read it for more answers!

More about:
Jada Pinkett-Smith
memoir
separated
Will Smith

POPULAR POSTS

1

Taylor Swift Brings Famous Friends To Chiefs/Jets Game
2

Couple Books Two Years Of Cruises, Cheaper Than a Retirement Home
3

This School District Has 17 Sets of Twins In Kindergarten
4

Paramount+ Announces New Boy Band Documentary
5

Travis Kelce Thinks The NFL Might Be "Overdoing It" On Taylor Swift Coverage

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE