Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Affair
Jada Pinkett Smith is admitting that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina. She and Will Smith wanted to clear the air and speak about what happened.
Jada and Will sat down for her “Red Table Talk” show which streamed Friday on Facebook and admitted Jada did, in fact, have an “entanglement” with August around 4 and a half years ago, after Jada and Will had quietly separated.
They started by saying that statements being attributed to them in the media aren’t real. They said they’ve never talked to anyone, or said anything, about Jada’s relationship with August.
At the time of her relationship with August, Jada said she thought the separation was going to be indefinite and didn’t think Will was ever going to talk to her again.
Will said, “I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. … I sure wish it could be all magic and miracles.”
As for August’s claim that Will gave Jada his blessing, that’s not the case. Jada said she didn’t need Will’s permission, that hers was the only permission she needed.
Jada said she never felt this was a transgression, either.
Will Smith said, “There’s a real power in just knowing somebody’s riding with you no matter what. And you really can’t know that until you go through some stuff.”
The two laughed as they borrowed the tagline from Smith’s movie Bad Boys: “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.” August then went on a Twitter rant.