99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jackie Chan In Talks For New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie

May 19, 2023 8:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jackie Chan might walk back into the role of Mr. Han for another movie in the Karate Kid franchise. He played a mentor to Jaden Smith’s character in  2010’s remake of the original The Karate Kid.

It is set for release on June 7th, 2024 release date, but there could be production delays due to the ongoing writers strike. Not much is known at this point but it could also incorporate Smith’s character “Dre Parker” and possibly the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Jackie Chan
Mr. Han
the karate kid

POPULAR POSTS

1

Machine Gun Kelly Shades Jack Harlow In New Track
2

Taylor Swift Seen Out Holding Hands With Rumored New Love
3

Paul Walker's Daughter Will Appear in 'Fast X'
4

"Nervous A-Listers" Holding Up Britney Spears' "Brutally Honest" Memoir
5

Shakira Addresses Tom Cruise Dating Rumors

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE