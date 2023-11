LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 16: Jack Harlow performs on stage during the SiriusXM and Pandora present Jack Harlow inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on November 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jack Harlow performed during halftime at the Detroit Lions’ 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers.

Jack is also getting ready to headline his 3rd annual No Place Like Home Tour in several cities around the bluegrass!