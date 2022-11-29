Jack Harlow’s Mom Gives (W)rapping Lessons For Giving Tuesday

Kosair Charities enlisted the help of rapper Jack Harlow’s mom, Maggie Harlow, to give some tonque-in-cheek advice to volunteers wrapping gifts for the Kosair Kids Christmas party!

It’s all part of their Giving Tuesday campaign…and she expertly works in some of her son’s rap lyrics! Their holiday party is this Sunday and they will be wrapping 2000 gifts today from 10 to 2pm. Kosair Charities offers financial support to families for healthcare, research, education, social services and child advocacy.

Full video: