Jack Harlow Working Alongside Matt Damon In “The Instigators”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jack Harlow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jack Harlow in a new movie!

Jack who just landed the lead role in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot, has been added to the Matt Damon movie, The Instigators.

The movie is about two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. No word on what role Jack will play.

He is a part of an all-star cast starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg are also in the cast.

Sounds like it’s loaded and we can’t wait to see the movie!