Jack Harlow Will Get His Own Giant Banner In Louisville In 2023

ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

We all know about those massive banners hanging proudly in Louisville of our “hometown heroes.” If you haven’t seen them made, click here to watch the process.

That link will show you what it’s going to look like when they’re making a banner for none other than Jack Harlow.

According to Lou Today, Jack joins John Asher, Lionel Hampton, Justin Thomas, Wes Unseld, and David Jones Sr in being honored in a BIG way on our buildings in 2023.

We don’t know where it will be yet, but there will be selfies when we find out.