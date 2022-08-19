99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow To Host MTV VMAs With LL Cool J And Nicki Minaj

August 19, 2022 7:26AM EDT
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV VMAs  – though the network is calling them MCs – on Sunday, August 28th. They will do the typical host things like announce performers, presenters and winners, while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig.

The last time the show had more than host was when a group of classic-era MTV VJs did the job way back in 1986.  Minaj is also receiving the Video Vanguard Award this year. Harlow is up for seven VMAs this year.

Performers include Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Minaj and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage. The 2022 MTV VMAs air live Sunday, August 28th at 8 p.m. ET

