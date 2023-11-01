Jack Harlow To Headline Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Source: YouTube

Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show during the Detroit Lions’ 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 23rd against the Green Bay Packers.

The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem. The game will be nationally televised on Fox starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Lions’ official announcement calls Harlow “one of music’s brightest stars,” and he promises the show won’t disappoint. “If I’m being honest, I’ve kind of been racking my brain about how I want to do this halftime show, because it can’t be run of the mill,” Harlow said. “It’s an opportunity, and you can either do the bare minimum or you can seize it. So we’re putting a lot of thought into it.”