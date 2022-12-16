99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow To Executive Produce Series For NBA App

December 16, 2022 6:00AM EST
Jack Harlow has been named an Executive Producer of a new series streaming exclusively on the NBA app called “Pass The Rock”. It will focus on the new class of players joining the league in hopes of taking it to the next the level.

 

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is featured in the first episode and you’ll see former UK star and Denver Nugget, Jamal Murray. Jack’s song “What’s Poppin'” is the show’s theme song.

