Jack Harlow Teases New Song

Jack Harlow recently gave us a little peak inside his recording studio. We hear, what appears to be, his next single “First Class.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)
A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)
Immediately it gives us a Fergie “Glamorous” vibe! No worries, because Fergie heard and she approves by commenting “Flossy💚” on his Instagram post!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)
A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)
“First Class” will be out April 8th and we can’t wait to hear it!