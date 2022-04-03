      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow Teases New Song

Apr 3, 2022 @ 7:13am
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jack Harlow gives us a sample of “First Class.”

Jack Harlow recently gave us a little peak inside his recording studio. We hear, what appears to be, his next single “First Class.”

 

Immediately it gives us a Fergie “Glamorous” vibe! No worries, because Fergie heard and she approves by commenting “Flossy💚” on his Instagram post!

“First Class” will be out April 8th and we can’t wait to hear it!

 

