Jack Harlow Talks About Grammy Nomination

Apr 3, 2022 @ 6:51am

Jack Harlow talks about his Grammy nominations

Louisville’s Jack Harlow has been nominated for 2 Grammys and talks about being the “humble guest” of Lil Nas X.  He is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for his feature on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” plus as a feature on “Montero.”

Watch Jack get a surprise message from Jeff Probst!

Jack Harlow has talked about his love for the reality show “Survivor.” Host Jeff Probst gave Jack a special message before the Grammys!

Watch the Grammys on CBS Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00pm.

