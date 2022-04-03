Jack Harlow Talks About Grammy Nomination

Louisville’s Jack Harlow has been nominated for 2 Grammys and talks about being the “humble guest” of Lil Nas X. He is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for his feature on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” plus as a feature on “Montero.”
Jack Harlow has talked about his love for the reality show “Survivor.” Host Jeff Probst gave Jack a special message before the Grammys!
The tribe has spoken and agreed that this special message from @jeffprobst to #GRAMMYs nominee and #Survivor superfan @jackharlow is ✨epic✨
Before he heads to the island, be sure to watch him perform on stage at the #GRAMMYs TOMORROW at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS. pic.twitter.com/N4pf0AFkCp
— CBS (@CBS) April 2, 2022
The tribe has spoken and agreed that this special message from @jeffprobst to #GRAMMYs nominee and #Survivor superfan @jackharlow is ✨epic✨
Before he heads to the island, be sure to watch him perform on stage at the #GRAMMYs TOMORROW at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS. pic.twitter.com/N4pf0AFkCp
— CBS (@CBS) April 2, 2022
Watch the Grammys on CBS Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00pm.