Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali’s 82nd Birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – In honor of what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 82nd birthday, Jack Harlow and his nonprofit organization, the Jack Harlow Foundation, are showing support for the Muhammad Ali Center, a Louisville-based institution that celebrates Ali’s life.

Harlow is encouraging others to donate to the Muhammad Ali Center to support the Champ and his legacy.

“Muhammad Ali was one of the greatest athletes of all time and had a mission to create change and pursue justice,” the foundation said in a post. “He was the embodiment of strength, determination, passion and kindness, and a proud Louisville native. Today would have been his 82nd birthday.”

In honor of his birthday, the Muhammad Ali Center is giving the first 82 donors a one-year membership. The individual membership will allow free year-long access to the museum, special discounts at the Museum Store, and exclusive access to members-only events. The Jack Harlow Foundation will match all donations up to $10,000.

A wreath was placed at the site of Ali’s grave at Cave Hill Cemetery for his birthday. To donate, click here.