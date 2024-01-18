99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali’s 82nd Birthday

January 18, 2024 10:00AM EST
Share
Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali’s 82nd Birthday
WAVE# Jack Harlow and Lonnie Ali- Photographed by Urban Wyatt(Urban Wyatt | Urban Wyatt)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – In honor of what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 82nd birthday, Jack Harlow and his nonprofit organization, the Jack Harlow Foundation, are showing support for the Muhammad Ali Center, a Louisville-based institution that celebrates Ali’s life.

Harlow is encouraging others to donate to the Muhammad Ali Center to support the Champ and his legacy.

“Muhammad Ali was one of the greatest athletes of all time and had a mission to create change and pursue justice,” the foundation said in a post. “He was the embodiment of strength, determination, passion and kindness, and a proud Louisville native. Today would have been his 82nd birthday.”

In honor of his birthday, the Muhammad Ali Center is giving the first 82 donors a one-year membership. The individual membership will allow free year-long access to the museum, special discounts at the Museum Store, and exclusive access to members-only events. The Jack Harlow Foundation will match all donations up to $10,000.

A wreath was placed at the site of Ali’s grave at Cave Hill Cemetery for his birthday. To donate, click here.

More about:
Birthday
Donations
Jack Harlow Foundation
Muhammad Ali

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
4

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed
5

New Artist Spotlight: Natalie Graham

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE