Jack Harlow Stopped His Concert When He Spotted Drake In The Audience

Jack Harlow made a tour stop in Toronto this week in support of his 2020 album, That’s What They All Say. After performing a few songs from his set, Harlow stopped the show once he saw Drake leaning over the balcony.
“Tonight was a dream come true to me for more than one reason. First off, you sold this b*tch out,” “Second, I was halfway through my performance and I seen my idol looking at me, man. Toronto, make some noise for the G.O.A.T. one time!”