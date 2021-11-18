      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow Stopped His Concert When He Spotted Drake In The Audience

Nov 18, 2021 @ 7:36am
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jack Harlow made a tour stop in Toronto this week in support of his 2020 album, That’s What They All Say. After performing a few songs from his set, Harlow stopped the show once he saw Drake leaning over the balcony.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @lovefordrake_

“Tonight was a dream come true to me for more than one reason. First off, you sold this b*tch out,” “Second, I was halfway through my performance and I seen my idol looking at me, man. Toronto, make some noise for the G.O.A.T. one time!”

