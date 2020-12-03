      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow Set To Release His First Album And Is Up For A Grammy

Dec 3, 2020 @ 6:59am
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jack Harlow attends the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Despite his breakout success this year, Jack Harlow doesn’t yet have a full-length project released. No yet…but soon! His first LP, That’s What They All Say, will be out next Friday December 11. His breakout track “Whats Poppin” dropped in January. The song caught the attention of many, including Justin Bieber who added his own verse on a remix of the song. The single’s official remix tapped DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez and spent an impressive thirteen weeks in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

 

But there was a bit of an oopsies when the Grammys mistakenly credited “What’s Poppin” to R&B singer Luke James during the announcement of nominations. Despite the mix up, Harlow is still up for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance, sharing the category with artists like DaBaby, Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle, and Megan Thee Stallion.

