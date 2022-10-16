99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow Set To Host & Perform During SNL

October 16, 2022 10:19AM EDT
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jack Harlow’s star is rising!

Jack just made the announcement on Instagram that he’ll not only be the musical guest, but will also host an upcoming Saturday Night Live!

 

We’re all looking forward to October 29th! Just recently Jack Harlow helped guest host the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and crushed it!

More to be announced soon!

