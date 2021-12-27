      Weather Alert

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and More To Perform For NBC’s NYE Special

Dec 27, 2021 @ 8:33am
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Jack Harlow attends the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24KGoldn and Kitty Ca$h will perform as part of NBC’s NYE special.  The “Black SUV’s” rapper will perform as hosts, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson ring in the New Year. The special ends a sixteen year reign of Carson Daly as host.

The Michael Lorne produced special was shot in Miami. Are you planning on going out or staying in for New Year’s Eve?

TAGS
24kGoldn Jack Harlow Kitty Ca$h NBC New Years Eve Saweetie
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's Top Phone Taps of the Year
First Look At 'Harry Potter' Reunion
The Weeknd's Limited Edition NFT Collection
Fox Cancels Times Square New Year's Eve Broadcast Due To COVID-19 Surge
The Community Is Rallying Behind Santa Walt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On