Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and More To Perform For NBC’s NYE Special

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24KGoldn and Kitty Ca$h will perform as part of NBC’s NYE special. The “Black SUV’s” rapper will perform as hosts, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson ring in the New Year. The special ends a sixteen year reign of Carson Daly as host.
#MileysNewYearsEveParty, hosted by @MileyCyrus and Pete Davidson, will include performances from @Saweetie, @BrandiCarlile, @24kGoldn, @BillieJoe, @Anitta, and @JackHarlow.
Airing December 31 on NBC at 10:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/eO0zObWX30
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2021
The Michael Lorne produced special was shot in Miami. Are you planning on going out or staying in for New Year’s Eve?