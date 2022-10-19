Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video

Jack Harlow just released a new video for his deep cut, “Like a Blade of Grass,” the video is an ode to the many fans he met while on tour. In “Like a Blade of Grass,” Jack can also be seen passing the time backstage in Boston with Celtics player Jayson Tatum and ping-ponging with Drake in Toronto.

Harlow’s next stop is at SNL as host and musical guest during Halloween weekend. PLUS he just announced his “No Place Like Home” tour and you can win free tickets from 99.7 DJX!

**some NSFW lyrics**