Jack Harlow Performs and Gets Slimed At Kids Choice Awards

Jack Harlow says it was a bucket list moment for him on his Instagram to get slimed at the Kids Choice Awards this weekend.
pic.twitter.com/BlvAElgrim
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 10, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BlvAElgrim
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 10, 2022
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)
A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)
He performed “Nail Tech”, “Industry Baby” and his new single “First Class” before getting blasted with the iconic green goo Nickelodeon is known for!
By the way, his latest single “First Class” is now the fastest selling single of the year!
.@JackHarlow's "First Class" has now sold over 100,000 units in the US becoming the fastest selling single of the 2022. pic.twitter.com/W95VcP399O
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2022
.@JackHarlow's "First Class" has now sold over 100,000 units in the US becoming the fastest selling single of the 2022. pic.twitter.com/W95VcP399O
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2022
As for winners from Kids Choice, Spider-Man: No Way Home and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series won big. Spider-Man won for favorite film, favorite movie actor for Tom Holland and favorite movie actress for Zendaya, who was also recognized in the category for the Oscar-winning Dune. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was similarly honored in 3 categories, winning for favorite kids TV show, favorite female TV star (kids) for Olivia Rodrigo and favorite male TV star (kids) for Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo also won a music prize for favorite breakout artist. Among the other film winners were Encanto for favorite animated movie and Sing 2′s Scarlett Johansson for favorite voice from an animated film. Billie Eilish nabbed two awards, for favorite song (‘Happier Than Ever’) and favorite album (Happier Than Ever). Ariana Grande was named favorite female artist for the second straight year, while Ed Sheeran scored favorite male artist.
MORE HERE