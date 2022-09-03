Jack Harlow Performing at College Gameday
September 3, 2022 9:38AM EDT
ATLANTA,GA - DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends "Thats What They All Say" Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
He performed two songs and served as the celebrity guest picker before the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game.
Louisville’s own Jack Harlow at ESPN’s College Gameday!
