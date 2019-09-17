Jack Harlow Nominated For A BET Award
If you know anything about the local music scene, then you must know about Jack Harlow.
He is a 502 hip hop artist and is making some real big moves. Not only did he sign to Atlantic Records, but he recently released a song with Bryson Tiller and got noticed by Diddy!
The coolest thing though is that he has been nominated for his first award!
Jack is nominated for Best Mixtape at the BET Awards this year!!! OMG!
All of our support is behind him and even if he doesn’t win, people are starting to learn the name, Jack Harlow!