Jack Harlow Meets His 'Idol' On Tour

Nov 22, 2021 @ 3:12pm
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 26: Jack Harlow performs in concert at Marathon

Handsome Harlow made a stop in Toronto last week on his Creme De La Creme Tour in support of his 2020 album, That’s What They All Say. Performing at History Toronto, Drake and Live Nation’s brand new live music venue. After performing a few songs from his set, Harlow had to pause to pay respects and show Toronto’s very own some love once he saw who he would go on to call his idol in the flesh actually leaning over the balcony vibing along with him.

“Tonight was a dream come true to me for more than one reason. First off, you sold this b*tch out,” “Second, I was halfway through my performance and I seen my idol looking at me, man. Toronto, make some noise for the G.O.A.T. one time!”

Drake would later post to his instagram story showing the two hanging at his place.

Would you like to see the talented two drop music together one day?

