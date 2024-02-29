Jack Harlow Launches New Music Festival

Jack Harlow is starting a new music festival — and he’s headlining the first event himself this spring!

Gazebo Festival is set for May 25th and 26th at Waterfront Park, and also features SZA as a headliner along with performances by Vince Staples, Omar Apollo, Pinkpantheress, Majid Jordan, a DJ set from James Blake, and more.

General admission weekend tickets begin at $255 and go on sale Friday, March 8th. A portion of every sale will benefit the Jack Harlow Foundation, which works to “reinvest, uplift, and support organizations” in Louisville.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” says Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

It’s official! Louisville is the place to be this May as @gazebofestival launched by Jack Harlow closes out the month at @wfpark. With incredible performances from @SZA, @vincestaples and more, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. See you May 25 and https://t.co/sCw0vU8OqV — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) February 28, 2024

