Jack Harlow, Joe Alwyn, Machine Gun Kelly On “TIME100 Next” List

TIME magazine released its TIME100 Next roundup on Wednesday, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected were Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.

In a brief profile by Ryan Reynolds, filled with his signature humor, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Alwyn, is credited as someone who “lives at the intersection of enigmatic mystery and fun drinking buddy.”

There isn’t really a formula to getting on this annual list, TIME says, “What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world — and to define our future.”