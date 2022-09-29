99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow, Joe Alwyn, Machine Gun Kelly On “TIME100 Next” List

September 29, 2022 7:33AM EDT
Share

TIME magazine released its TIME100 Next roundup on Wednesday, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected were Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.

In a brief profile by Ryan Reynolds, filled with his signature humor, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Alwyn, is credited as someone who “lives at the intersection of enigmatic mystery and fun drinking buddy.”

There isn’t really a formula to getting on this annual list, TIME says, “What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world — and to define our future.”

More about:
influential
Jack Harlow
Joe Alwyn
Machine Gun Kelly
Ryan Reynolds
TiME100 Next

POPULAR POSTS

1

Pooches & Pints Introduces: Volley-Paws
2

"Bubble Puppy" Will Melt Your Face With Cuteness
3

Good Samaritan Helps Boy Put On The Wrong Bus
4

Bryce Dallas Howard Pushed Back At Studio Execs Who Wanted Her To Lose Weight
5

You Laugh You Lose: The One With All The Bar Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE