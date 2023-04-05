99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow Is The New Face Of Phocus Water

April 5, 2023 2:28PM EDT
Jack Harlow Is The New Face Of Phocus Water
ATLANTA,GA – DECEMBER 10: Jack Harlow attends “Thats What They All Say” Album Release Dinner at STK on December 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Jack Harlow has the “remedy for writer’s block” and apparently it’s Phocus Water.

 

As of right now, it’s about $34 on Amazon for a 12-pack.

Of course, one Instagram user had to be weird and leave the comment “does it taste like you?” We’d rather now know the answer to that. In fact, the Amazon description shows that it’s a blood orange flavor with all the same caffeinated, sparkling qualities that the brand usually has.

