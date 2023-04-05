Jack Harlow Is The New Face Of Phocus Water
April 5, 2023 2:28PM EDT
Jack Harlow has the “remedy for writer’s block” and apparently it’s Phocus Water.
View this post on Instagram
As of right now, it’s about $34 on Amazon for a 12-pack.
Of course, one Instagram user had to be weird and leave the comment “does it taste like you?” We’d rather now know the answer to that. In fact, the Amazon description shows that it’s a blood orange flavor with all the same caffeinated, sparkling qualities that the brand usually has.
More about: