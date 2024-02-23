99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow Is Sweetly Protective Of His Dog’s Privacy

February 23, 2024 9:56AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Jack Harlow was out with his dog letting her do her business in L.A. when a paparazzo spotted him and asked a few questions. He was very sweet about responding, but when it came to revealing his precious pup’s name, he chuckled and said “I keep her name a secret actually…I just want her to have her privacy” LOL!

She is STINKING ADORABLE!

 

@missionaryjackOut now everywhere

♬ Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow

We think she needs to be in every music vided from now on!

More about:
dog
Jack Harlow
name
paparazzo
Secret

POPULAR POSTS

1

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman's Life
2

Pitbull Reimagines Dolly Parton's "9 To 5" In New Song
3

What Taylor And Travis Said To Each Other After The Super Bowl
4

The Extended Version Of Ben Affleck's "Dunkings" Commercial Is Even More Magical
5

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE