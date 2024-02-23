Jack Harlow Is Sweetly Protective Of His Dog’s Privacy

Source: YouTube

Jack Harlow was out with his dog letting her do her business in L.A. when a paparazzo spotted him and asked a few questions. He was very sweet about responding, but when it came to revealing his precious pup’s name, he chuckled and said “I keep her name a secret actually…I just want her to have her privacy” LOL!

She is STINKING ADORABLE!

We think she needs to be in every music vided from now on!