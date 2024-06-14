99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jack Harlow in “The Instigators” with Matt Damon

June 14, 2024 5:49AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Jack Harlow is starring in a new movie with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The trailer for The Instigators was released yesterday.

Here’s the quick summary: Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) plot to steal from a corrupt politician. When their plan falls apart, they flee from police, bureaucrats, and mobsters, dragging Rory’s therapist along in a chaotic city escape.

 

The Instigators is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on August 2, before its streaming debut by Apple TV+ on August 9, 2024.

