Jack Harlow at the Louisville premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at Baxter Avenue Theaters courtesy of listener Lexa.

We were able to send some winners to the private movie premiere for Jack Harlow’s movie debut in “White Men Can’t Jump” at Baxter Avenue theaters Thursday night!

Emily was there to be a part of all the premiere fun!

He’s also done the rounds promoting it on the press junket.

He’s even got comparisons to Mark Wahlberg!

You can now watch the movie on Hulu streaming today.